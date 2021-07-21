I Represent Both Nigeria And Greece

Milwaukee Bucks star’s incredible journey from street seller to NBA champion

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion and his journey to the top might just be the most epic in the history of basketball.

Born in Greece to Nigerian parents in 1994, he worked as a street seller in Athens as a kid to help his family make ends meet.

Now, he has won the NBA Finals MVP trophy, becoming the first player since Bob Pettit 60 years ago to score 50 points in an NBA Finals game.

The two-time league MVP has spoken at length about the struggles he and his family endured in Greece, with his family often lacking the proper paperwork. He and his brothers Francis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex would sell trinkets in the street to help the family.

In 2007, he started to play basketball and caught the attention of scouts with his performances in the Zografou Indoor Hall. One of those to spot his talent was Willy Villar, the Real Zaragoza sporting director. So, in 2012, Antetokounmpo signed a four-year…