Ighalo Snubs Man Utd, Picks Changchun Yatai As Highest Point Of His Career

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo says playing for the Chinese football club, Changchun Yatai is the ‘highest point’ of his career.

Ighalo made this known in an interview when he was asked about his move to the Middle East.

“Well, I will say when I signed my deal with China. It was a good contract. And I was pleased with it.

“I was bought from Watford to Changchun Yatai for £20 million and it was a huge transfer and the biggest transfer in the history of both clubs.

“I went there and played for two years. I did so well with the team. I played about 50 or 52 games with 36 goals. It was one of the best moments in my career life” he added.

Recall that the Ighalo was on a year loan to Manchester United after his time with Yatai.

During his two-and-a-half-year stint in China, the 32-year-old scored 46 goals in 72 appearances in the Chinese Super League and also won the Chinese FA Cup in 2019.

