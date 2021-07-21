‘I’m Optimistic Osimhen Will Excel Under Spalleti’ -Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will excel under new Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti.

Recall that the Nigerian international hit the ground running as netted four goals against Anaunia in his side’s first pre-season friendly at the weekend. Napoli won the encounter 12-0.

Reacting to his performance, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that Osimhen will better his goal-scoring record of last season under Spalleti.

Read Also: Petagna Talks Up Osimhen Partnership At Napoli

“I am very optimistic that Victor Osimhen will excel with Napoli under this new manager, Spalleti with the Serie A season commences.

“Last season was a tough one for him considering the fact that he had to battle Covid-19 and inuries, which slow down his game. However, with his performance against Anaunia, I am very optimistic that Osimhen will be desperate to kick-start his campaign with goals.”

During his maiden…