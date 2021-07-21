Joel Obi Joins Serie A Newcomers Salernitina

Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi has joined Serie A newcomers Salernitana on a one-year contract, Completesports.com reports.

Salernitana have the option to extend it for a further year, which becomes automatic if they stay in Serie A.

Obi had long been linked with Salernitana after his contract with Chievo Verona expired last season, but some issues emerged in negotiations.



Read Also: Musa Set To Join Turkish Club Fatih Karagümrük

Those were resolved and Obi officially signed for Salernitana on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old previously played for Italian clubs Inter Milan, Parma and Torino.

He also enjoyed a short stint at Turkish club Alanyaspor.

Salernitana finished second in Serie B last season, behind title winners Empoli, and gained their spot in Serie A along with play-off victors Venezia.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…