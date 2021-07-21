Okunowo In Action As Madrid Legends Beat Barca Legends

Former Nigeria international Gbenga Okunowo featured alongside football greats like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos, as Real Madrid legends defeated Barcelona legends 3-2 in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday.

Okunowo, 42, who signed for Barcelona age 18 and helped them win the 1998/1999 Laliga title, came on in the 71st minute, in the game that also featured Javier Saviola, Ronald De Boar, Gaizka Mendieta, Deco, Ivan Campo, Pedro Munitis amongst others.

Madrid beat the Blaugrana 3-2, with goals from Pedro Munitis, Alfonso Perez and Ruben de la Red cancelling out strikes from the iconic attacking midfielder and Jofre Mateu.

Also Read: Done Deal : Awoniyi Joins Union Berlin In Permanent Move

Ronaldinho broke the deadlock after slamming home a sweetly-struck penalty past Jordi Codina, who made just one appearance during his days at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After heading into half-time trailing, Madrid responded immediately after the restart as Jose Amavisca’s long-range…