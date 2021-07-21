Pennant Ex-Liverpool Star: ‘Benitez Lacks Man-Management Skills

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has warned Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates that newly appointed manager Rafa Benitez lacks Man-Management skills and they could ‘stagnate’ under the Spaniard.

Pennant says he didn’t get on with Benitez at Liverpool claiming Steven Gerrard was practically ‘player-manager’ of their Reds side.

Everton’s preparations for their first season of the Benitez era have begun, with a pre-season trip to the United States later this month, before their final warm-up game against Manchester United at Old Trafford, with a Premier League opener to come at home to Southgampton on August 14.

Benitez has even made his first signings as manager in the blue half of Merseyside, with Everton announcing the arrivals of Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic on free transfers.

His arrival at Goodison Park divided fans, to say the least. Opinion is seemingly split, with some supporters getting behind their new boss, while others have vowed to never…