Petagna Talks Up Osimhen Partnership At Napoli

Andrea Petagna has talked up his partnership with Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen at Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

The two strikers played together a couple of times in Serie A last season with Petagna considered as second choice to the Nigeria international.

But Petagna insists he can form a deadly partnership with Osimhen under new manager Luciano Spalleti.

“Me behind Osimhen? For characteristics, yes, I can also play with Victor or behind him,” the 26-year-old told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I’m good at playing for the team, at coming to meet the ball, while Osimhen is good at attacking in behind (the defence).

“The coach will make his choices. I will train hard and work hard to be ready, then Spalletti will decide my position on the pitch, whether it’s first or second striker.

“My goal is to get into double figures and to get a few more minutes.”

