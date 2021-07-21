Sweden Stun USA In Group Opener To End Unbeaten Run

Sweden’s women’s football team stunned world champions USA 3-0 at the Tokyo Stadium in their opening match at the Olympic Games.

The USA were unbeaten in 44 games heading into the Olympics.

Striker Stina Blackstenius scored either side of the break, before substitute Lina Hurtig headed in Sweden’s third with 20 minutes to go.

They were knocked out by Sweden, who went on to win silver, on penalties in the quarter-finals five years ago.

Sweden were without Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson, while the USA started with key players Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Elsewhere, veteran striker Marta scored twice as Brazil thrashed China 5-0.

Team Great Britain women got off to a winning start after they defeated Chile 2-0 in Group E thanks to a double from Ellen White.

