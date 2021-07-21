Waldrum Relishes Return Of Oparanozie, Nnadozie, Okobi Back To Super Falcons

Ahead of the team’s preparation for Aisha Buhari Invitation Tournament, Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum says he’s delighted to have the trio of Desire Oparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Ngozi Okobi back in his team.

Recall that Oparanozie was dropped from the team for some unforeseen reasons while the duo of Chiamaka Nnadozie and Ngozi Okobi was absent due to club commitments during Falcons four-nation tournament in Turkey.

In a chat with Super Falcon’s media officer, Waldrum stated that the trio would have made lots of contributions to the team if they were with them in Turkey and against the United States In Texas.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020 Football: Sweden Stun USA In Group Opener To End Unbeaten Run

“The new players that just joined were fantastic. We have tried to get all three of them (Desire Oparanozie, Ngozi Okobi, and Chiamaka Nnadozie) for a while now. We haven’t been able to for some reason. We can see the successes they had and now seeing them, one can see the…