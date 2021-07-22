Ahmed Musa Joins Turkish Club Fatih Karagumruk

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has linked up with Turkish Super Lig outfit Fatih Karagumruk, reports Completesports.com.

Musa joined the modest side as a free agent after a short stint with four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Kano Pillars.

“We have added the 28-year-old Nigerian attacker to our squad,” the Istanbul club said in a statement.



Read Also:Musa Set To Join Turkish Club Fatih Karagümrük

“He played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City in his career. He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian National Team.

“We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagümrük jersey, signed by our Vice President Serkan Hurma and our Sporting Director Murat Akın. “

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…