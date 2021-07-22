Brume Pleads For More Support From Nigerians Ahead Olympics

Long jumper Ese Brume has urged Nigerians not to relent in their support for the country’s contingents at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Brume will be participating in her second Olympics after debuting in Rio 2016 where she finished fifth in the long jump final.

The 25-year-old praised the quality preparation she and her colleagues have had and hope it will help them to do well in the games.

“I want to say thanks to Nigeria for this opportunity they’ve given to us to be here today,” she said in a short video made available to Completesports.com.

“So far, we’ve been enjoying this place, the accommodation is nice, the food so far is good. We are enjoying ourselves and hopefully by the grace of God this will help us to succeed in the games.

“Also, our training is going well and we all are improving, we are trying as much as possible to keep our performances up there.

“And I want to plead with each and everyone out there that have been supporting us to keep…