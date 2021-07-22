Haaland Can Handle Premier League Pressure If He Joins Chelsea -Flo

Chelsea loan chief, Tore Andre Flo has disclosed that Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland will be able to handle Premier League pressure if he joins the London club.

Haaland has been on the transfer wish list of Chelsea this summer and a fee of 150million pounds has been offered to Dortmund.

In an interview with Bookmakers.co.uk, the former Chelsea striker noted that Premier League football culture will suit Haaland.

“I don’t think he would have much problem adapting to English football,” Flo told bookmakers.co.uk.

“The culture over in England is quite similar and the way of living for someone coming from Norway would be quite easy, or at least it was for me. We all already speak the language quite well, so there should be no problem there.

“Obviously, on the pitch, it can be much tougher because it’s a very tough league, tougher than any other in the world I think.

“That is the biggest challenge for players coming…