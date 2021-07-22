Ighalo Scores Brace In Al Shabab Draw Vs Rayo Vallecano

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo bagged a brace as Al Shabab were held to a 2-2 draw by Spanish club Rayo Vallecano in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo put Al Shabab ahead in the ninth minute and added the second a minute before the break.

Rayo Vallecano, who were promoted to LaLiga last season rallied back in the second half with Andres Martin scoring in the 67th and 69th minutes respectively.

Ighalo linked up with Al Shabab in February after ending his stay with Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

The 32-year-old scored nine goals in 13 league appearances for the Lions last season.

Al Shabab will kick-start the new season with an away game against Abha on Thursday, August 12.

