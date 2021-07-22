Lewandowski Interested In Chelsea Move

Robert Lewandowski is ‘interested’ in a move to Chelsea after the Blues held talks with his agent.

The Poland striker is thought to be one of Thomas Tuchel’s top alternatives if they fail to complete a deal for Erling Haaland.

Sport Bild claim Chelsea have been discussing a potential £50million move for Lewandowski with agent Pini Zahavi.

And The Sun claim those talks have piqued the ‘interest’ of the Bayern Munich goal-machine – he’s open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Bundesliga giants do not want their star striker to leave the club and are currently putting together a new contract.

Lewandowski – who scored an incredible 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games last term – has been at the Allianz Arena since 2014 and has two years remaining on his existing deal.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of options should they not be able to get a deal for Haaland over the line; the latest is Domenico Berardi.

