Musa Set To Join Turkish Club Fatih Karagümrük

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has agreed to join Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk, Completesports.com reports.

According to Turkish online news hub Skorer , the modest club will announced his arrival this week.

Musa , who was previously linked with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas will sign as a free agent.

“We are ready for the holiday! Let our fans get ready, holiday gifts are on the way,” Karagümrük Vice President Serkan Hurma was quoted by the website.

Musa joined Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Kano Pillars on a short-term deal in April.

The 28-year-old was without a club for five months before linking up with the four-time NPFL champions.

The versatile winger parted ways with Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr on October 25, 2020.

Musa began his European expedition at Eredivisie side VVV Venlo and his impressive performances at the Dutch side saw him sign for Russian…