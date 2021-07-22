Rio Ferdinand Reveals Biggest Regret At Man United

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand says he regretted not having won one of the two Champions League finals the team played against Barcelona and the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Recall that the Red Devils lost twice to Barcelona, first in the 2009 finals where the team lost 2-0 then in 2011, where they also lost 3-2 in the finals.

Ferdinand’s haul would be the envy of most players, but having been part of a United team which dominated domestically, the former England captain in a chat with Planetfootball, said he hugely regrets the fact he was never able to lift the FA Cup and that he won only one of the three Champions League finals he played in.

“My problem has not been thinking about the good times – and there were plenty of those at Manchester United – but sitting back and feeling gutted about the finals I lost, what I should have won.

Read Also: Pre-Season Friendly: Ighalo Scores Brace In Al Shabab Draw Vs Rayo Vallecano

“I think to myself at times, I…