Saka Has Great Courage To Have Shouldered England’s Final Penalty Kick -Ozil

Former Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil has praised Bukayo Saka for his courage to take responsibility for England’s penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Saka, whose penalty miss gifted the Italians the trophy at Wembley was racially abused on social media by angry English fans.

The abuse has led to a unifying message in support of the England players, who, alongside manager Gareth Southgate, brought a real sense of excitement to the country in their bid to win the championship.

Recall that Ozil missed a crucial penalty of his own as the Gunners crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich back in 2014 and he had complete sympathy for the young winger.

However, the German international has empathized with the 19-year-old over his misfortunes from the penalty spot and offered his support to Saka.

“I felt very much for Bukayo, I know from my own experience how it feels to miss a penalty,”…