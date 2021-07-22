Samuel Chukwueze Skills | Goals ~ 2021

Complete Sports brings you a compilation video of the skills and goals of Samuel Chukwueze, a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a winger for La Liga club Villarreal and the Nigeria national team. Known for his composure and finishing, he is widely regarded as one of the most promising and most in-demand African footballers. You can click on the link to read more. Enjoy!

