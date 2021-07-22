Tokyo 2020: Everton Forward Richarlison Makes History With Hat-Trick For Brazil Vs Germany

Everton forward Richarlison became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick at the Olympic Games.

Richarlison netted three goals in 30 minutes as Brazil defeated Germany 4-2 in their opening game on Thursday.

The 24-year-old got his first after Antony deliciously played him through on goal with a defence-splitting pass.

The Toffees ace took his shot early from just inside the area but the goalkeeper saved it before he followed up to hit the rebound on the half-volley into the net.

Richarlison got the second with his head from close range following some good work from Arana on the flanks.

And he completed his treble inside the half hour mark, cutting in on his right foot, before picking his spot and curling the ball into the far corner.

The match finished 4-2 with Germany managing to pull two goals back but Brazil held on and capped off their…