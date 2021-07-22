Tokyo 2020 Football: Asensio, Ceballos, Pedri In Action As Egypt Hold Spain; Australia Shock Argentina 

A star-studded Spain side were held to a 0-0 draw by Egypt in the opening game of the men’s football event in Group C.

On parade for Spain were the likes of former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio and Barcelona’s Pedri who was voted Euro 2020 Best Young Player.

Along with Pedri, there were several members of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad on display, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Pau Torres and Eric Garcia all in the starting line-up.

A frustrating result for Spain was compounded by an ankle injury to Ceballos as they struggled to break Egypt down.

Ceballos had Spain’s best effort, hitting the post in the first half.

In the group’s other game, Australia shocked Argentina 2-0 who had a player sent off.

A goal in each half from Lachlan Wales in the 14th minute and Marco Tilio on 80 minutes, sealed the win for the Aussies.

The win takes Australia to top of the group with Egypt and Spain in second and third respectively while Argentina are…