Watford Keen To Sell Isaac Success

Watford are looking to offload Nigeria forward Isaac Success this summer, Completesports.com reports.

The Hornets according to the Watford Observer are preparing to clear out some of their attacking options, after bolstering their squad early in the transfer window.

The arrivals of Joshua King, Emmanuel Dennis, Ashley Fletcher and Kwadwo Baah, as well as the return of Cucho Hernandez, means there is a wealth of attacking players at the club at the moment, with Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr also challenging for first team places.

Success has two years remaining on his contract and has made clear his desire to stay and fight for his place.

The striker could be moved to Serie A club Udinese for the season, should nothing else materialise.

