We Are Ready For Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan says she and her colleagues are very much at home at Team Nigeria’s training camp in Kizarazu near Tokyo and raring to go with less than 24 hours to the start of the delayed 2020 Olympics.

Amusan will be making her second appearance at the Games after making her debut five years ago in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and the 24 year old will be hoping to become only the second sprint hurdler to win a 100m hurdles medal for Nigeria after Glory Alozie won a silver medal in Sydney, Australia in 2000.

“Our stay here in Kizarazu has been very helpful. The hotel, the food and everything has been great as we head for the Olympic village in a few days time,”said Amusan who made it all the way to the semifinal of her event five years ago on her debut.

The petite hurdler who placed fourth at the World Athletics Championship two years ago in Doha, Qatar…