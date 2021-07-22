Werner Ready To Leave Chelsea This Summer

Germany forward Timo Werner is reportedly open to leaving Chelsea during the summer.

Werner only linked up with the Blues from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig last summer.

The 25-year-old registered just 12 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season and the West London club are looking to bring in Erling Braut Haaland to bolster their attacking options next season.

Read Also: Watford Keen To Sell Isaac Success

According to 90 min, Chelsea’s pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund frontman will lead to Werner contemplating his long-term future over the coming weeks.

The report claims that the forward’s representatives has informed Dortmund that he would be open to making the switch to the Westfalenstadion as a replacement for Haaland.

Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring the situation, aware that they may eventually have to find an alternative for Robert Lewandowski.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…