Why Ronaldo Called Me After Joining Juventus In 2019 -Rakitic

Sevilla ace Ivan Rakitic has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a call after he made his move to Juventus in 2019.

Rakitic, who left Camp Nou two seasons ago, stated this in a chat with 24sata.

He noted that Ronaldo wanted him to join Juventus in Serie A but that he preferred to join Barcelona.

“In the summer of 2019, Cristiano called me personally to suggest I go to Juve,” said the Croatia international.

“He told me that the club wanted me too, but the transfer didn’t go through. Barcelona were asking for €50m and it was too much.”

Rakitic also told 24sata: “Ronaldo is one of the greatest of all time. You really enjoy watching him and what he’s doing at Juventus.”

