Will It Put Ndidi On His Toes In Super Eagles?

The arrival of Frank Onyeka at newly promoted English Premier League side, Brentford FC, has been greeted with great joy by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr due to the fact that it will bring competition to Nigeria’s defensive midfield that has been dominated by Wilfred Ndidi.

Onyeka, who has been described by Brentford coach, Thomas Frank, as a very dynamic player, who is adept as a box-to-box player, will be determined to make a quick impression when the Premier League kicks off in August.

Signed from the Danish club side, Midtjylland on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Nigerian international has definitely put himself in the spotlight for the senior national team more opportunities ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that at the international level, Onyeka received his first Nigeria call-up in 2020. He was selected for friendly matches last October and made his international debut against Algeria – his only appearance to…