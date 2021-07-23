Barcelona Chief Confirms Griezmann Is For Sale

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Antoine Griezmann is available for transfer this summer.

The France international has been strongly linked with a return to Atletico Madrid, while a number of Premier League clubs are thought to be keeping a close eye on developments.

Laporta has said that the attacker is ‘loved’ by the Catalan giants, but the club’s financial problems mean that the World Cup winner has been put up for sale.

“Griezmann is a player that has a market, with clubs interested, and we are building the squad searching for a financial equilibrium,” Mundo Deportivo quotes Laporta as saying.

“With Antoine, we don’t have any problem, we love him. But if the market moves, we are open to all offers because we are in a delicate moment where we have to balance financial fair play and because of that, we should speak with all the players so that it does not hurt them, or (if it does) for the least time possible.

“We are making these balances and…