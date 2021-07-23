Barcelona Making Progress In Renegotiating With Messi -Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that Lionel Messi will pen a new contract with the club.

Laporta stated this during the unveiling of the new signing, Memphis Depay at Camp Nou.

Even with his contract winding down, Barca officials have routinely affirmed that Messi’s desire is to remain at Camp Nou, though LaLiga’s salary cap rules mean he is reportedly set to be on half his previous wage should he ultimately accept a new deal.

“The player has always said that he wants to continue, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

“We are making progress in all the negotiations involving a contract of this type. They are working very well and it is a wish that we all have.

“We do not hide our willingness for him to continue, to be here for many years.”

