Friendly: Oparanozie On Target; Plumptre Stars In Super Falcons Win Vs Olimpija

Desire Oparanozie scored the only goal as the Super Falcons defeated Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana 1-1 in a friendly match at the Vosendorf Stadium on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Oparanozie netted the winning goal from a free-kick in the 16th minute.

The Dijon striker was making her first appearance for the Super Falcons in two years.

The trio of Ebere Orji, Ngozi Okobi and Chiamaka Nnadozie were also making a return for the first time since missing out of action since October 2019.

Leicester City defender Asheigh Plumptre made her maiden appearance for the nine-time African champions along with American- born goalkeeper Yewande Balogun.

Friday’s match in Vienna was a wrap up test match for the West African nation following a eight-day training camp ahead of their upcoming international engagements, beginning with the Aisha Buhari Cup in September.

