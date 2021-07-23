Integral Secures Broadcast Rights, Partners NTA

Integral, Nigeria’s leading sports marketing and management company, has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on free-to-air television.

This sub-license deal from Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company and the IOC’s exclusive rights holder for free-to-air distribution rights in Sub-Saharan Africa, is in addition to Integral’s existing Premier League sub-license free-to-air media rights agreement on NTA.

The exclusive package includes TV broadcast of live events as well as repeats and highlights from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Integral will once again work with Nigeria’s most popular broadcaster the NTA Network, to deliver all content on its free-to-air-platform.

Over 200 hours of content will be available on the NTA Network with 6 to 9 hours of daily content throughout the period of the Tokyo 2020 Games from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021.

Also Read – Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s Toko Places Fifth In Women’s Rowing Event

Christophe Van…