Musa Happy To Join ‘Ambitious Club’ Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa insists he has joined a highly ambitious club after linking up Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria captain penned a two-year contract with the modest club on Thursday.

“I was very impressed with the team’s philosophy, style of play and it’s clearly an ambitious club,” Musa, who has the option of an additional year, told BBC Sport Africa.

“I feel wanted and that’s what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can’t wait to link up with my team mates and help the club achieve their ambitions.”



A free agent since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, Musa was eager to return to European football in order to be fully prepared for January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The 98-capped Super Eagle had received “good offers” from other Turkish clubs but chose the Istanbul-based side, according to his agent Tony…