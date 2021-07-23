Oshoala Donates Wheelchairs To Para-Soccer Athletes

Captain of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala, who is the current reigning African women’s player of the year, has donated wheelchairs for para-soccer players after her summer tournament.

The 26-year-old striker, who is the only African to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona, organised a tournament for Para-Soccer athletes and girls, while also donating wheelchairs for the para-athletes.

The former FC Robo Queens star is the CEO of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation, which is set out to give hope to the African girl-child through education and sports, had taken her philanthropic act beyond girls and decided to award amputees as well.



Read Also: Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s Toko Places Fifth In Women’s Rowing Event

Asisat Oshoala and her foundation organised a four-day event tagged Para-Soccer Championship and Girls’ Football Tourney, and the final day saw dignitaries like Mrs Bolanle Ambode, Engineer Noah Dallaji, founder of ACTDF, Peter Okoye, Ayo Makun…