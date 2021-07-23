Rohr Tasks Super Eagles Players As New Football Season Beckons

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has urged every member of his players to be prepared to fight for shirts in their respective clubs ahead of the new football season.

The German tactician stated this on the backdrop of Ahmed Musa’s new move to the Turkish side, Fatih Karagumruk, and that of Frank Onyeka to newly promoted club Brentford in the Premier League.

Musa’s transfer comes barely three months after he rejoined Kano Pillars on a flexible contract that granted him permission to leave the club whenever a move surfaces.

Rohr in a brief chat with NationSports said that he’s delighted with the move of some of the Super Eagles players while also urging them to be at their best in order to nail a regular shirt in their respective clubs.

“Yes it’s always good for our players to play on a higher level.“ They have also to work hard to be starting players in their clubs.”

