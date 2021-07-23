Samurai Named Okocha For Team Nigeria At Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

A group of Chinese Artist have added excitement to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by modelling an animated Samurai for each participating country, and the Nigerian version is named Okocha, Completesports.com reports.

Samurai (or Buchi) were the very reverred warriors in ancient Japan, whose most popular weapon was sword.

However, Buchido (the ways of the warriors) which highlighted the warriors’ admirable discipline and all-round honour are still values still much respected and recommended in modern Japan notwithstanding that the Samurai class has long been abolished.

A group of 15 Japanese artists volunteered to add some dash of excitement to the Olympic spirit by making a Samurai of each country participating in the Tokyo 2020 Games which kicked off on Friday July 23, to run until August 8 2021. They carried out research on each country’s flag before deciding on the elements to make up the respective Samurai designs.

Okocha – the Nigerian Samurai, comes chic with a combination…