Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s Toko Places Fifth In Women’s Rowing Event 

Nigeria’s Esther Toko placed fifth in her heat in the women’s single sculls in the rowing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday.

Toko, who is competing in her first ever Olympics, finished with a time of 8:58.49.

However, she will now compete in the repechage On Saturday for a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The rowing competitions at this year’s Olympics will take place between 23 and 30 June at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay.

Fourteen medal events will be contested by 526 athletes (263 men and women each).

