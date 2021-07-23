Tokyo 2020:’TokoHas Really Improved In Rowing’ – Coach Enofe 

Regina Enofe, coach of Nigeria’s only representative in the rowing event at the Tokyo Olympics, Esther Toko, says there are signs of improvement in the sport for the 19-year-old after competing in her first event.

Toko got Team Nigeria’s campaign off when she took part in the women’s single scull event on Friday.

She placed fifth but has moved into the next stage which is the repechage where she stands a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Also Read: Etebo Vows To Help Watford Retain EPL Status

“Esther did very well being her first outing in the Olympics. She has moved to the next level and hoping to qualify for the quarter-finals,” Enofe said in a video made available to Completesports.com.

“She was comfortable on the water that’s why she was able to perform very well, even her time is better than what she use to do before. She use to do nine minutes plus now she is on eight minutes.”

On her experience coaching at the Olympics, Enofe said she has learnt a…