TP Mazembe Sign Nigerian Goalkeeper Shaibu 

DR Congo top club TP Mazembe have signed Nigerian goalkeeper Suleman Shaibu.

Mazembe announced Shaibu’s signing on Thursday in a statement released on their official website.

The 19-year-old joined the former CAF Champions League winners from Nigerian club Prince Kazeem Eletu FC on a five-year deal.

He was signed alongside Congolese goalkeeper Baggio Siadi Ngusa on the same contract duration.

The unveiling of the two goalkeepers was done by the club’s General Manager, Frédéric Kitengie.

The club expressed confidence that the signing of Siadi and Shaibu will bring competition to the goalkeeping position.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.