Wijnaldum Wants Pogba at PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed he would love new club Paris Saint-Germain to add Manchester United star Paul Pogba to their midfield, as the Frenchman ‘has it all’.

The Dutch midfielder was confirmed as a PSG player on Thursday after signing a three-year deal with the French giants following his departure from Liverpool at the end of June.

Sportsmail revealed that United are under pressure to sell Pogba this summer and PSG could move for him in a £43million summer deal, with Wijnaldum describing the ‘extraordinary’ Pogba as ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’.



When asked by RMC if he would like to see Pogba join him at PSG, Wijnaldum replied: ‘He is incredible. I have played against him several times and what a fabulous player! Every team would like to have him.’

‘If you ask any player from another team whether they would like Paul Pogba to join them, everyone would say “yes” because he is an…