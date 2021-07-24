Balogun Scores As Arsenal Thrash Millwall To Claim First Win

Folarin Balogun scored while Arthur Okonkwo was in goal, as Arsenal recorded their first pre-season friendly win with a comfortable 4-1 win against Millwall on Saturday.

Balogun who came off the bench, joined Nicolas Pepe, Calum Chamber and Alexandre Lacazette on the score sheet.

Okonkwo started in goal for Arteta’s side, with a back four of Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Tierney.

The Gunners were due to fly out to America for the Florida Cup, but after a number of positive Covid test results around the club, they cancelled those plans.

Instead they quickly organised a friendly with their fellow London club and picked up an encouraging win after a defeat to Hibs and draw with Rangers.

Mikel Arteta fielded a strong starting line-up, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe.

