Benzema Tests Positive For Covid-19

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club, who made this known on Friday in a short statement, did not elaborate on the France forward’s condition.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result, he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn’t played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Since joining Real in 2009, the 33-year-old Frenchman has scored nearly 300 goals for the Madrid club. He was also a member of the France squad at the recent Euro 2020.

