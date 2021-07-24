Dessers Prepared To Replace Onuachu At Genk

Cyril Dessers says he is ready to secure regular playing berth at Belgian Pro League outfit Genk this season, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers linked up with Genk last summer but played second fiddle to his international teammate Paul Onuachu.

The 26-year-old started seven games in the 2020/21 campaign and managed to score seven goals for the Smurfs.

Onuachu is expected to leave the club this summer and Dessers, who impressed in pre-season proved he is ready to replace his compatriot with a fine performance in Genk’s 1-1 draw against Standard Liege on Friday.



The forward provided a fine assist for Theo Boganda’s stoppage-time equaliser.

“Paul had a fantastic season last season, everyone saw that,” he told Sporza.

“Whether he will stay or not is the question for everyone, I also think for myself. All I can do is show in the minutes that I get, that I am ready when he…