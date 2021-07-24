Iheanacho Misses Penalty In Leicester’s Defeat To Burton Albion

Kelechi Iheanacho missed a spot kick as Leicester City lost 3-1 to Sky Bet League one side Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

The game was the Foxes’s first pre-season friendly.

The encouter ended in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes of action.

Iheanacho and his international teammate Wilfred Ndidi were introduced after the break.

The forward missed Leicester City’s third penalty.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 25 league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side last season.

Leicester City will face Wycombe Wanderers in their next pre-season game next week Wednesday.

The former Premier League champions have also lined up games against Sky Bet Championship club Queens Park Rangers and Europa League holders Villarreal.

The Foxes will face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, August 7 at the Wembley Stadium.

