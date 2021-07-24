Joel Obi Ready For New Adventure At Salernitana

Joel Obi is looking forward to a new challenge at Serie A newcomers Salernitana, reports Completesports.com.

Salernitana announced the signing of the Nigeria midfielder on a one-year contract on Thursday night.

The modest side have an option to extend the contract which becomes automatic if they stay in the Serie A when the 2021/22 season ends.

“I could not be more honored to wear the Salernitana shirt in the year of his great return to Serie A,”Obi said after his unveiling.

“I am excited about this new adventure and I can’t wait to take the field to defend these colors together with my new teammates. I thank the club for their trust and all the fans for their welcome. Forza Salernitana.”

Obi left Serie B club Chievo Verona at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

He will be playing for his third club in the Italian Serie A after previously featuring for the pair of Inter Milan and AC Parma in the Italian elite division.

