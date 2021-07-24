New Sensation Silas Nwankwo Powers Nasarawa Utd To Aiteo Cup Semis

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer Silas Nwankwo continue his impressive goal scoring form for Nasarawa United as he scored the only goal in the Aiteo Cup quarter final to beat Gombe United on Friday to book a place in the semi finals of the competition.

The 18-year-old striker whose role model is Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 18 goals in all competitions, 16 goals in the league and two in Aiteo cup games.



Read Also: NPFL Leading Scorer Silas Nwankwo Targets 25 Goals

Nassarawa United will now face Sunshine Stars in the semi-finals.

Sunshine stars beat Kano Pillars 1-0 to book a place in the last four.



Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.