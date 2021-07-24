NPFL Leading Scorer Silas Nwankwo Targets 25 Goals

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer Silas Nwankwo has set a target of scoring at least 25 goals by the end of the season.

The 18-year-old striker who has scored 16 goals in the league and one in Federations cup game said he hope to score nothing less than 25 goals for his club Nassarawa United.

“My targets is to score as many goal as possible to end up as the top scorer in the league, Getting up to 25 goals will be a great dream come true for me. I also want to help my club secure continental ticket.” He said.

Nwankwo, who is a product of D Royal Academy of Lagos that produced Junior Ajayi Of Al Ahly played for Sunshine Stars before he joined Nassarawa United where he is making wave with his goal scoring skills.



