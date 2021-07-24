Obiora Nwankwo Joins Portuguese Club Chavez

Former Super Eagles midfielder Obiora Nwankwo has joined Portuguese second division club Chavez, reports Completesports.com.

The 30-year-old penned a one-year contract with Chaves.

Nwankwo last played for Portuguese top side Boavista.

“The 30-year-old defensive midfielder is a Nigerian national and has extensive experience in European football, where he has represented Inter Milan, Parma, Cluj, Boavista, among others,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Obiora already works under the orders of coach Vítor Campelos.”

Nwankwo was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He has also represented Nigeria at the U-20 and U-23 levels.

