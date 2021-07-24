Olajide Omotayo Crashes Out; Edem Offiong Through To Next Round

Team Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo crashed out of the men’s singles table tennis event after going down to a 4-0 defeat against Tiago Apolonia of Portugal on Saturday , Completesports.com reports.

Omotayo, who was making his first appearance at the Olympics showed flashes of brilliance but failed to match his opponent for most of the encounter.

He lost 7-11, 9-11, 6-11, 5-11.

In the women’s singles event, Edem Offiong beat Hungary’s Dora Madarasz 4-1 (11-8,11-9,11-9,9-11,11-4).

It was Nigeria’s first victory in any sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Earlier in the day, Funke Oshonaike was eliminated after a 4-1 defeat to Liu Juan of the United States of America.

