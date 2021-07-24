Osimhen Nets Winning Goal For Napoli Vs Pro Vercelli ⏱

Victor Osimhen scored the winning goal as Napoli defeated Serie C club Pro Vercelli 1-0 in their second pre-season game on Saturday evening, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen nodded the ball home in the 26th minute after he was teed up by Amir Rrahmani.

The Nigeria international missed the chance to double Napoli’s lead in the 56th minute when he failed to hit the target following a pass from Manuel Politano.



The 22-year-old was replaced two minutes after the hour mark by Ciciretti.

Osimhen has now scored five goals in two pre-season outings for the Partenopei.

He scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in 24 league appearances for Napoli last season.

Luciano Spalleti’s side will face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their next friendly next weekend.

