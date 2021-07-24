Toko Optimistic Of Qualifying For Tokyo Quarter-finals 

Nigeria’s sole representative in the rowing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Esther Toko, is optimistic of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Competing at the games for the first time, Toko on Friday finished fifth in the women’s single scull event in a time of 8:58.49.

Despite her position, she still has the chance to qualify for the quarter-finals if she excel in the repechage on Saturday.

And speaking after her event, Toko said her first outing has given her the boost to make it to the last eight stage.

“The race was good and I got to the next round which comes up tomorrow.

“The water is good though the weather is hot but not bad to race.

“I have gotten a lot of experience ahead of tomorrow’s race and I know I will do my best to qualify.”

