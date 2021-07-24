Tokyo 2020 Badminton: Nigeria Loses Opening Group Game To Japan In Men’s Doubles

Nigeria’s duo of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori lost to hosts Japan, in their first game in the men’s doubles of the badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Featuring in Group B, Olofua and Opeyori were beaten by the pair of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 2-0 (21-2, 21-13).

They will have the chance to bounce back from the defeat when they face Denmark in their Group on Monday.

The Danes defeated Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in their opening group game.

Japan are in first position and Denmark in second while ROC ans Nigeria are third and fourth respectively.

The first ans second placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

By James Agberebi

