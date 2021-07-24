Tokyo 2020 Football: Banda Makes Olympic History Again As Zambia Hold China In Eight-Goal Thriller

Barbra Banda Zambia women’s team captain made history again as she became the first player to score consecutive hat-tricks in a single Women’s Olympic football tournament.

Banda followed up her hat-trick feat in the 10-3 defeat against Netherlands as she replicated it in the thrilling 4-4 draw against China in Group F on Saturday.

She had earlier made history as the first African woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.

Banda has also equalled Canada’s Christine Sinclair’s record six-goal tally in 2012.

With Zambia 3-1 down Banda netted in the 42nd, 46th and 69th minutes to put them 4-3 ahead.

But with seven minutes left in the game Shuang Wang equalised to deny Zambia a first ever win at the Olympics.

In the 86th minute China had a player sent off after Qingtong Li was shown a straight red card.

Zambia will take on Brazil in their final group game on Tuesday and China will take on Netherlands.

